Seaside Park Police Blotter: ‘Dog at Large,’ Drunk Boardwalk Joy Ride, Surfer to the Rescue

Seaside Park police have released their weekly blotter, representing a sampling of calls to which the department responded over the last week. The total number of calls handled by the department in that time period was 161.

The blotter appears as follows:

10/4

Suspicious Person – Police responded to the area of L St. Beach for a report of a male sleeping on the beach. Officers arrived and located the male subject in a sleeping bag keeping warm but was awake and actively fishing. No violation was committed, no further police action required.

Dog at Large – Police were flagged down at the J St. Marina for a female who stated she was walking her dog when another female had an unleashed dog which chased the complainant and bit her on the leg. The victim stated the dog bite did not break the skin, and she refused any medical attention and just wanted to report this incident to police. Officers gathered all the information needed to generate a report and checked the area for the other subject who was not able to be located.

10/5

Arrest – While conducting a motor vehicle stop for traffic violations it was learned that the driver had an active arrest warrant out of a neighboring jurisdiction. Officers placed the male under arrest and transported him to police headquarters for processing. The male was given summonses for the traffic infractions and released with a new court date for the arrest warrant.

Arrest – Police received a call for an erratic driver with a vehicle driving on the boardwalk. Moments later, police received another call for a disturbance in the area of M St. and the Boulevard for a male subject yelling. Upon arrival it was learned that these two incidents were related, and the male subject was the erratic driver. After further investigation at the scene it was determined that the male was under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with driving while intoxicated as well as other motor vehicle violations.

Verbal Dispute – Police were dispatched to the area of F St. and Central Avenue for a report of a male and female arguing. Officers arrived and located the male and female and separated both parties. Both subjects were intoxicated and arguing while they walked home. Police were able to mediate the situation and gave the couple a safe ride home.

Community Policing – While on patrol, police were flagged down and advised there was an intoxicated male sitting at Porter and the Boulevard who they saw fall down. Police arrived and spoke to the male who was intoxicated. He stated he did fall but refused any medical attention for the scrapes he sustained while falling. The male was given a safe ride home and officers made sure he got inside his residence.

10/6

Swimmer in Distress – Police were dispatched to the 2nd Ave. Beach for a male swimmer in distress. Officers arrived and observed a male being assisted out of the water by two surfers. The male was checked out by Tri-Boro First Aid Squad at the scene and refused any further medical attention.

10/9

First Aid – Police and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad responded to a subject who was experiencing difficulty breathing. Police and EMS arrived and assessed the patient at the scene. He was later transported to Community Medical Center for treatment.

10/10

Suspicious Person – Police were dispatched to the area of O St. and Ocean Ave. for a male who was lurking in a yard where he was not authorized to be. The caller startled them, and the subject fled. The caller waited to call the police, and the subject was gone from the area. The only description given was a male in a dark hooded sweatshirt.