📢 Explore state jobs at Scotland High School Career Fair

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is coming to the Scotland High School Fall Career Fair to share info on careers that matter, career pathways, internships, and state benefits.

When: November 18, 2026, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Scotland High School Gym, 1000 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Attendees can learn about:

Full-time career opportunities with DPS

Eligibility for a $3,000 sign-on bonus (for certain roles)

(for certain roles) Shift premium pay and other state benefits

and other Internships and how to get started on a public safety career path

If you or a student you know is thinking about a future in public safety or state government, stop by during the fair and talk with DPS staff. You can also click the provided link on the event page to read more about internships and open positions.