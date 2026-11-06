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🛒 Laurinburg Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Laurinburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring in customer service and retail.
Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find what they love, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and handle checkouts and returns. Good fit if you like talking with people, learning products, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.
Assistant Store Manager – Laurinburg – Full-time
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.95/hour + annual merit increases, production bonuses, and quarterly incentives (potentially $1,000+ per quarter)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts, free career classes
Lead a Goodwill store and donation center, support hiring and training, and keep sales and production on track. Great for someone with 2+ years of retail management who wants steady pay, strong benefits, and a mission-driven workplace.
Food & Consumables Coach
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 901 US Highway 401 S, Laurinburg, NC 28352
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses and possible differentials
- Benefits: Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, Walmart discounts, Live Better U paid education programs
Manage the food and consumables area, lead and coach hourly associates, and drive sales and inventory results. Good match if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a leadership role with strong pay and education benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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