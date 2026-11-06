🛒 Laurinburg Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Laurinburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring in customer service and retail.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Laurinburg, NC

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they love, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and handle checkouts and returns. Good fit if you like talking with people, learning products, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

Location: Laurinburg, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.95/hour + annual merit increases, production bonuses, and quarterly incentives (potentially $1,000+ per quarter)

+ annual merit increases, production bonuses, and Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts, free career classes

Lead a Goodwill store and donation center, support hiring and training, and keep sales and production on track. Great for someone with 2+ years of retail management who wants steady pay, strong benefits, and a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 901 US Highway 401 S, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses and possible differentials

+ performance bonuses and possible differentials Benefits: Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, Walmart discounts, Live Better U paid education programs

Manage the food and consumables area, lead and coach hourly associates, and drive sales and inventory results. Good match if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a leadership role with strong pay and education benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.