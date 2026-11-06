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🐶 Playful Young Dogs in Laurinburg Ready for Adoption
Laurinburg has some very sweet dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at the Scotland County Humane Society and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Fleece 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Fleece is a tiny black baby mixed-breed girl who’s just starting life and needs a family to help her grow up safe and loved. As a young pup, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Fleece 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flannel 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Flannel is a baby male mixed-breed pup with a sleek black coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people.
👉 Meet Flannel 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweater 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Sweater is another baby mixed-breed boy with a black coat. He’s young, so he’ll benefit from gentle training, social time, and a steady routine.
👉 Meet Sweater 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blanket 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Blanket is a baby female mixed-breed with a lovely gray/blue coat. She’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe, learn, and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Blanket 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Puddles 26-D
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Puddles is a young female mixed-breed dog with a black-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy and time to learn.
👉 Meet Puddles 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lolly 26-D
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Lolly is a baby female mixed-breed pup with a black-and-white coat. She’s ready for someone to guide her through puppyhood with love and patience.
👉 Meet Lolly 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Laurinburg, NC, please consider visiting the Scotland County Humane Society or calling (910) 276-9271 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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