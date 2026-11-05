WaWa holds grand opening in Laurinburg

The new WaWa in Laurinburg, NC held its grand opening with a “Hoagies for Heroes” contest between the Laurinburg Police Department and the Laurinburg Fire Department to see who could build the most subs in 2 minutes. The Laurinburg Fire Department won the friendly contest, which used pre-made subs, as part of the community celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laurinburg Police Department