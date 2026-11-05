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Laurinburg

WaWa holds grand opening in Laurinburg

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAw6a_1GoMQlsf00

The new WaWa in Laurinburg, NC held its grand opening with a “Hoagies for Heroes” contest between the Laurinburg Police Department and the Laurinburg Fire Department to see who could build the most subs in 2 minutes. The Laurinburg Fire Department won the friendly contest, which used pre-made subs, as part of the community celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laurinburg Police Department

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