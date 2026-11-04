🐶 Playful Pups and Sweet Adults Ready for Adoption in Laurinburg

Laurinburg has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups and one handsome adult at Scotland County Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society

Phone: (910) 276-9271

Beluga 26-D is a striking black-and-white adult boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a real home. As an American Pit Bull Terrier mix, he’s likely to be strong and loyal, and he’ll do best with a family ready to give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Beluga 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society

Phone: (910) 276-9271

Tizzy 26-d is a young medium mixed-breed puppy with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown tones. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Tizzy 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society

Phone: (910) 276-9271

Hopper 26-d is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’s young and ready to learn, making him a great match for someone who wants to train and grow with their dog.

👉 Meet Hopper 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society

Phone: (910) 276-9271

Luna 26-D is a black medium mixed-breed puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with patience, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Luna 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Laurinburg, NC, please consider visiting Scotland County Humane Society or giving them a call at (910) 276-9271 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.