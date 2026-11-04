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🐶 Playful Pups and Sweet Adults Ready for Adoption in Laurinburg
Laurinburg has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups and one handsome adult at Scotland County Humane Society who would love to meet you.
Beluga 26-D
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Beluga 26-D is a striking black-and-white adult boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a real home. As an American Pit Bull Terrier mix, he’s likely to be strong and loyal, and he’ll do best with a family ready to give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Beluga 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tizzy 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Tizzy 26-d is a young medium mixed-breed puppy with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown tones. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Tizzy 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hopper 26-d
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Hopper 26-d is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’s young and ready to learn, making him a great match for someone who wants to train and grow with their dog.
👉 Meet Hopper 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna 26-D
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
- Phone: (910) 276-9271
Luna 26-D is a black medium mixed-breed puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with patience, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet Luna 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Laurinburg, NC, please consider visiting Scotland County Humane Society or giving them a call at (910) 276-9271 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.