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Laurinburg

🐶 Playful Pups and Sweet Adults Ready for Adoption in Laurinburg

2 days ago

Laurinburg has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups and one handsome adult at Scotland County Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Beluga 26-D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BV7ui_1GkOkh8P00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
  • Phone: (910) 276-9271

Beluga 26-D is a striking black-and-white adult boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a real home. As an American Pit Bull Terrier mix, he’s likely to be strong and loyal, and he’ll do best with a family ready to give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Beluga 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tizzy 26-d

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yU6GB_1GkOkh8P00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
  • Phone: (910) 276-9271

Tizzy 26-d is a young medium mixed-breed puppy with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown tones. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Tizzy 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hopper 26-d

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDtpu_1GkOkh8P00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
  • Phone: (910) 276-9271

Hopper 26-d is a chocolate-colored puppy who will likely grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’s young and ready to learn, making him a great match for someone who wants to train and grow with their dog.

👉 Meet Hopper 26-d and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Luna 26-D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHuh3_1GkOkh8P00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Scotland County Humane Society
  • Phone: (910) 276-9271

Luna 26-D is a black medium mixed-breed puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with patience, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Luna 26-D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Laurinburg, NC, please consider visiting Scotland County Humane Society or giving them a call at (910) 276-9271 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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