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🏥 Laurens, SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Patient Care Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady around Laurens, SC right now, with options from in-home care to urgent care and hospice. Good mix of full-time and part-time, so you can match your schedule and experience.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Hospice
- Employer: ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group)
- Location: Laurens, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay based on experience and location (no range listed)
You’ll manage hospice patient care plans, support families, and lead the care team. Strong benefits package (tuition help, low-premium health, 401(k) match, PTO from day one) and a mission-focused, regional hospice network.
Caregiver – Personal Care Aide (PCA)
- Employer: Junes Journey Care Services
- Location: Clinton & Laurens, SC and surrounding areas
- Type: Part-time (also hiring Full-time and PRN)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour, based on experience, availability, and client
In-home role helping clients with daily tasks, personal care, and companionship so they can stay safely at home. Flexible scheduling, weekly/bi-weekly pay, and training and growth options if you want to build a caregiving career.
Clinical Services Rep / Medical Assistant (Urgent Care)
- Employer: Prisma Health Urgent Care
- Location: Laurens, SC
- Type: Full-time (3x12-hour shifts, 8 AM–8 PM, no overnights)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Hands-on urgent care role doing triage, vitals, labs, injections, and EMR charting, plus some travel to nearby clinics. Comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) match, and support for certifications and career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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