Healthcare hiring is steady around Laurens, SC right now, with options from in-home care to urgent care and hospice. Good mix of full-time and part-time, so you can match your schedule and experience.

Employer: ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group)

ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group) Location: Laurens, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience and location (no range listed)

You’ll manage hospice patient care plans, support families, and lead the care team. Strong benefits package (tuition help, low-premium health, 401(k) match, PTO from day one) and a mission-focused, regional hospice network.

Employer: Junes Journey Care Services

Location: Clinton & Laurens, SC and surrounding areas

Type: Part-time (also hiring Full-time and PRN)

(also hiring Full-time and PRN) Pay: From $15.00/hour, based on experience, availability, and client

In-home role helping clients with daily tasks, personal care, and companionship so they can stay safely at home. Flexible scheduling, weekly/bi-weekly pay, and training and growth options if you want to build a caregiving career.

Employer: Prisma Health Urgent Care

Location: Laurens, SC

Type: Full-time (3x12-hour shifts, 8 AM–8 PM, no overnights)

(3x12-hour shifts, 8 AM–8 PM, no overnights) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on urgent care role doing triage, vitals, labs, injections, and EMR charting, plus some travel to nearby clinics. Comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) match, and support for certifications and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.