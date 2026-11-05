📅 Intro to Computers & Internet class for adults

📅 Beginner computer class at Laurens County Library

Technology can feel confusing, but you don’t have to figure it out alone.

The Laurens County Library at 801 Bellevue Avenue, Dublin, GA 31021 is offering an Intro to Computers & Internet class. This is a beginner-friendly session designed to help adults feel more comfortable using computers and the internet.

If you’re new to computers, or just want to build confidence doing basic tasks online, this class is meant for you.

Head to the Laurens County Library on November 19, 2026 to take part in the class. It’s listed under LC-ADULTS programming.

No extra details are given about registration, so plan to contact or visit the Laurens County Library ahead of time if you have questions about signing up or what to bring.