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Laurelville
📅 Meet Santa at Laurelville Library on Dec. 4
10 days ago
📅 Santa visit and holiday fun at Laurelville Library
Santa is making a special stop at the Laurelville Branch of the Logan-Hocking Library, and everyone’s invited.
Join the library on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:30–7 PM for an evening of holiday fun. Families can enjoy festive crafts, games, treats, and a holiday film.
Kids (and grown-ups!) will also have a chance to meet Santa and take a special holiday photo.
Event details:
- Date: Friday, December 4, 2026
- Time: 4:30–7 PM
- Location: Laurelville Branch of the Logan-Hocking Library
Bring the family, make some memories, and get into the holiday spirit together.
More Info: Santa at the Library | Laurelville Branch | Logan-...
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