📅 Santa visit and holiday fun at Laurelville Library

Santa is making a special stop at the Laurelville Branch of the Logan-Hocking Library, and everyone’s invited.

Join the library on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:30–7 PM for an evening of holiday fun. Families can enjoy festive crafts, games, treats, and a holiday film.

Kids (and grown-ups!) will also have a chance to meet Santa and take a special holiday photo.

Event details:

Date: Friday, December 4, 2026

Friday, Time: 4:30–7 PM

Location: Laurelville Branch of the Logan-Hocking Library

Bring the family, make some memories, and get into the holiday spirit together.