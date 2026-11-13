Laurel’s in a great spot for transport work right now, with steady industrial traffic and easy access to Billings. If you like working with big rigs—behind the wheel or under the hood—there are some solid options here.

Employer: CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. Location: Laurel, MT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–4pm, some Saturdays as needed)

(Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–4pm, some Saturdays as needed) Pay: Competitive total rewards package (no exact range listed)

Competitive total rewards package (no exact range listed) Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, PTO, more)

Work in a clean, steady schedule shop doing preventive and light maintenance on semis and trailers for a major agribusiness. Great if you have 1+ year truck/trailer maintenance experience and want full benefits plus a sign-on bonus.

Employer: HPC Industrial (a Clean Harbors company)

Location: Laurel, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact range not listed)

Competitive wages (exact range not listed) Perks: Health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, paid training, growth paths

Drive and operate vacuum and hydroblasting equipment at industrial sites while leading or supporting a small crew. Good fit if you have a Class A or B CDL, some vacuum truck experience, and like hands-on field work with a strong safety focus—transitioning military are especially encouraged.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

Location: Based in Billings, MT (great for Laurel-area drivers)

Based in (great for Laurel-area drivers) Type: Full-time, seasonal temporary-to-hire

Pay: $36.24–$36.47/hour seasonal rate (up to 40 hrs/week, Dec 1–24, 2026; per employer)

seasonal rate (up to 40 hrs/week, Dec 1–24, 2026; per employer) Schedule: Home daily, local dedicated USPS mail routes

Run local, dedicated USPS mail routes with no overnights and predictable schedules—perfect if you want strong holiday pay while sleeping in your own bed. You’ll need 2+ years CDL-A experience, a clean record, and must pass a federal background check.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.