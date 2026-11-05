New historic markers installed in Downtown Laurel

Downtown Laurel now has 13 new historic markers called “The City Beautiful: A Microcosm of American Transformation,” each sharing a part of Laurel’s history and how the city changed over time. The project is a partnership between the City of Laurel, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and Laurel Main Street, and is an official America250 project funded by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council with support from the State of Mississippi. Visitors can pick up a printed map at the Visitor's Center or download one at laurelms.com/explore-laurel.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laurel Main Street