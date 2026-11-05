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Laurel

New historic markers installed in Downtown Laurel

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DW3KG_1GoapmAX00

Downtown Laurel now has 13 new historic markers called “The City Beautiful: A Microcosm of American Transformation,” each sharing a part of Laurel’s history and how the city changed over time. The project is a partnership between the City of Laurel, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and Laurel Main Street, and is an official America250 project funded by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council with support from the State of Mississippi. Visitors can pick up a printed map at the Visitor's Center or download one at laurelms.com/explore-laurel.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laurel Main Street

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