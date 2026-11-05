🏥 Laurel, MS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Laurel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand in hospitals, ER, and retail pharmacy. If you’re ready to work with patients and be part of a care team, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Laurel, MS

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/03/2027

Help fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and take care of customers at the counter, drive-thru, and over the phone. Role includes inventory tasks, following strict safety rules, and (where allowed) helping with vaccines after extra training. Part-time but eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts, depending on hours.

Employer: South Central Regional Medical Center

Location: Laurel, MS

Department: SCH Emergency Department

SCH Emergency Department Type: Full-time

Work in a fast-paced ER setting, providing hands-on nursing care under RN direction. You’ll assess patients within LPN scope, give medications, document care, and help with patient teaching, admission, and discharge. Requires a current MS LPN license; CPR certification is preferred.

Employer: South Central Regional Medical Center

Location: Laurel, MS

Department: SCH – Emergency Medicine

SCH – Emergency Medicine Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (7AM–7PM) with rotating weekends

Blend heart-monitoring and clerical work in the ER. You’ll watch cardiac monitors, read EKG rhythms, report changes, and keep unit paperwork and communication flowing. Great fit if you’re organized, calm in emergencies, and have a high school diploma or GED plus basic computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a healthcare role in Laurel.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.