Laurel has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few wonderful kitties from Laurel Cats, Inc who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc

Fennec is a beautiful young gray/blue girl with that classic sleek shorthair look. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.

If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Fennec could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Fennec and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc

Maggie/Mactavish is a classic brown tabby with that soft, striped coat so many cat lovers adore. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, more settled life.

If you want a cat who’s a bit more mature and steady, Maggie/Mactavish may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Maggie/Mactavish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc

PishPosh is a lovely cream/ivory adult cat with a gentle look and soft coloring. She’s an adult “mom” cat who now deserves a turn to be the one cared for and spoiled.

If you’d like to give a hardworking mama cat a peaceful, loving home, PishPosh could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet PishPosh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Laurel, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Laurel Cats, Inc. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.