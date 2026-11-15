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🐱 Sweet Laurel Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Laurel has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few wonderful kitties from Laurel Cats, Inc who are ready to meet you.
Fennec
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc
Fennec is a beautiful young gray/blue girl with that classic sleek shorthair look. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.
If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Fennec could be a lovely match.
👉 Meet Fennec and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie/Mactavish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc
Maggie/Mactavish is a classic brown tabby with that soft, striped coat so many cat lovers adore. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, more settled life.
If you want a cat who’s a bit more mature and steady, Maggie/Mactavish may be just what you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Maggie/Mactavish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PishPosh - Mom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Laurel Cats, Inc
PishPosh is a lovely cream/ivory adult cat with a gentle look and soft coloring. She’s an adult “mom” cat who now deserves a turn to be the one cared for and spoiled.
If you’d like to give a hardworking mama cat a peaceful, loving home, PishPosh could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet PishPosh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Laurel, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Laurel Cats, Inc. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.