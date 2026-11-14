Laurel’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like closing deals or shaping product strategy. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Comcast (Solar Energy World)

Comcast (Solar Energy World) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay $36,000 + commission (top 25% earn $250,000+, average reps $100,000+)

Sell residential and small business solar systems in a fast-growing energy division of Comcast. You’ll work company and self-generated leads, meet customers in person and online, manage your own pipeline, and handle loan applications from start to finish. Nights and weekends are part of the schedule, but the upside is strong commission potential plus Comcast benefits.

Employer: Coastal Sunbelt Produce

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coach a team of category merchandisers for a major fresh-produce distributor. You’ll own vendor relationships, pricing, product mix, online merchandising, and reporting, working closely with sales, marketing, logistics, IT, and accounting. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in online merchandising and planning/management and enjoy data, negotiations, and cross-team projects.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume tonight—Laurel employers are moving fast on strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.