Laurel has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from steady retail shifts to fun, flexible side gigs. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass

Compass Location: Laurel, MD (role is 100% in-office in Ellicott City )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$31.00/hour + potential bonuses/equity and full benefits

This is a higher-paying, office-based role helping real estate agents get the most from Compass tools and marketing. You’ll be their main contact, run trainings, support office operations, and help create a welcoming, community feel in the space.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.85/hour

You’ll run the register, help with returns and questions, and keep the front of the store moving smoothly. Comes with access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with company match, tuition help, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Regal

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Part-time / hourly

Pay: $15.30/hour

Work at the movies as box office, concessions, or usher, helping guests have a smooth, fun night out. Perks include free movie passes, discounted snacks, and access to a 401(k) with company match after eligibility.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Great if you like talking with people and staying active. You’ll hand out samples, explain new products, and run in-store demo events with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and part-time benefits available.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.