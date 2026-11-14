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Laurel
🛒 Laurel, MD Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
2 days ago
Laurel has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from steady retail shifts to fun, flexible side gigs. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Success Manager (Agent Experience Manager)
- Employer: Compass
- Location: Laurel, MD (role is 100% in-office in Ellicott City)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00–$31.00/hour + potential bonuses/equity and full benefits
This is a higher-paying, office-based role helping real estate agents get the most from Compass tools and marketing. You’ll be their main contact, run trainings, support office operations, and help create a welcoming, community feel in the space.
Cashier – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50–$17.85/hour
You’ll run the register, help with returns and questions, and keep the front of the store moving smoothly. Comes with access to health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with company match, tuition help, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.
Team Member – Regal Laurel (Floor Staff)
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Part-time / hourly
- Pay: $15.30/hour
Work at the movies as box office, concessions, or usher, helping guests have a smooth, fun night out. Perks include free movie passes, discounted snacks, and access to a 401(k) with company match after eligibility.
Product Demonstrator – Part Time (Sam’s Club)
- Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Great if you like talking with people and staying active. You’ll hand out samples, explain new products, and run in-store demo events with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and part-time benefits available.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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