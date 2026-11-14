Laurel’s cleared tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hard problems and secure missions. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Laurel, MD (onsite, national security program)

(onsite, national security program) Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,000 – $282,000 target range

target range Clearance: Active TS/SCI with current Polygraph required

Work end-to-end on mission-critical cloud and graph analytics systems using Java/Spring Boot, NoSQL, Hadoop, and Neo4j. This is a senior SWE role (20+ years’ experience) with big data, distributed systems, and graph analytics at the core, plus strong benefits and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Fuse Engineering

Location: Laurel, MD (government customer site)

(government customer site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Top Secret/SCI with Polygraph required

Lead design and support of large-scale NetApp SAN/NAS and backup platforms for a federal client. Good fit if you’re deep in S3, NFS/CIFS, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, NetBackup/Cohesity/Rubrik/CommVault, and want to own high-availability storage architecture.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000 projected range

projected range Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph required

Dig into software, firmware, and network tech for a DoD client—using disassemblers, debuggers, and tools like Wireshark or BurpSuite to find capabilities and vulnerabilities. Great if you enjoy C/C++/Python/Java/Go, reverse engineering, and writing clear technical intel assessments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.