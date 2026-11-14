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💻 Laurel, MD IT Jobs With Multiple TS/SCI Openings
Laurel’s cleared tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hard problems and secure missions. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look.
Senior Full-Stack Software Engineer – Graph Analytics
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Laurel, MD (onsite, national security program)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $176,000 – $282,000 target range
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI with current Polygraph required
Work end-to-end on mission-critical cloud and graph analytics systems using Java/Spring Boot, NoSQL, Hadoop, and Neo4j. This is a senior SWE role (20+ years’ experience) with big data, distributed systems, and graph analytics at the core, plus strong benefits and bonus eligibility.
Storage Architect
- Employer: Fuse Engineering
- Location: Laurel, MD (government customer site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: Top Secret/SCI with Polygraph required
Lead design and support of large-scale NetApp SAN/NAS and backup platforms for a federal client. Good fit if you’re deep in S3, NFS/CIFS, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, NetBackup/Cohesity/Rubrik/CommVault, and want to own high-availability storage architecture.
Software Reverse Engineer
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,800 – $198,000 projected range
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph required
Dig into software, firmware, and network tech for a DoD client—using disassemblers, debuggers, and tools like Wireshark or BurpSuite to find capabilities and vulnerabilities. Great if you enjoy C/C++/Python/Java/Go, reverse engineering, and writing clear technical intel assessments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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