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🔧 Laurel, MD Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
Laurel has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings, equipment, and workspaces in top shape.
Here are a few solid options hiring in Laurel, MD:
Custodial Staff / Facilities Porter
- Employer: Hope House Treatment Center (Addiction Recovery)
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Non-profit treatment center looking for a Facilities Porter/Custodial Staff to handle cleaning and basic maintenance for both inside and outside areas. You’ll keep patient rooms and common spaces clean (floors, bathrooms, linens, windows), report repair needs, and help with light maintenance under a Facilities Supervisor.
Commercial HVAC Technician
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems. You’ll inspect systems, read technical drawings, document your work, and support customers, so this is a good fit if you have a state journeyman HVAC license and EPA refrigerant certification and want steady field work.
Sanitation Associate
- Employer: PastryStar
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Food manufacturing environment focused on clean-label dessert ingredients. This Sanitation role will center on keeping production areas and equipment clean and safe, supporting quality standards in a facility run by a team with over 35 years of pastry and manufacturing experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application anyway—employers in Laurel are actively hiring for hands-on roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.