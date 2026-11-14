Laurel has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings, equipment, and workspaces in top shape.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Laurel, MD:

Employer: Hope House Treatment Center (Addiction Recovery)

Hope House Treatment Center (Addiction Recovery) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non-profit treatment center looking for a Facilities Porter/Custodial Staff to handle cleaning and basic maintenance for both inside and outside areas. You’ll keep patient rooms and common spaces clean (floors, bathrooms, linens, windows), report repair needs, and help with light maintenance under a Facilities Supervisor.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems. You’ll inspect systems, read technical drawings, document your work, and support customers, so this is a good fit if you have a state journeyman HVAC license and EPA refrigerant certification and want steady field work.

Employer: PastryStar

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Food manufacturing environment focused on clean-label dessert ingredients. This Sanitation role will center on keeping production areas and equipment clean and safe, supporting quality standards in a facility run by a team with over 35 years of pastry and manufacturing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application anyway—employers in Laurel are actively hiring for hands-on roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.