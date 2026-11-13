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Laurel
⚠️ WSSC Water tech appointments may be delayed Nov. 13
11 days ago
⚠️ Possible delays for WSSC Water appointments on November 13
Because of a recent Microsoft outage, WSSC Water says their technicians may arrive late to scheduled appointments on November 13.
If you have an appointment that day, be aware your technician might be delayed.
If you’d rather pick a different time, you can reschedule by calling WSSC Water at 301-206-4001.
This notice is from Laurel, MD, and applies to customers with scheduled technician visits on November 13.
More Info: Scheduled Appointment Delays - November 13 | WSSC ...
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