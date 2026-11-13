Laurel’s tech scene is hot right now, especially for cleared engineers. If you’re strong in software, infrastructure, or simulation work, there are some serious salaries on the table.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Visionist, Inc. Location: Laurel, MD (on a PRIME intel contract)

(on a PRIME intel contract) Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000 – $280,000

Lead a small team building AI tools and applications that analysts actually use in real missions. Heavy Python, LLMs, Kubernetes/Helm, Docker, and SRE practices; you’ll own high‑availability, secure production systems and mentor junior devs. Active TS/SCI with poly and 12+ years of software experience required, plus strong UI/UX skills.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time (applications accepted on a rolling basis)

(applications accepted on a rolling basis) Salary range: $100,000 – $245,000 annually

Build high‑performance C++ simulation and 3D visualization systems that support real‑time, physics‑based training and sensor modeling for defense missions. Great fit if you like engine programming, computational physics, Linux, and performance tuning across CPU/GPU/networking. Bachelor’s+ and 3+ years in real‑time/simulation work; must be able to obtain Secret → TS/SCI clearance.

Note: There’s also an Indeed posting for this same APL role; it’s the same job, just a different listing.

Employer: Shield Consulting Solutions, Inc.

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework )

(on-site, ) Salary: $190,000 – $200,000 annually

Own complex datacenter and multi‑domain network environments, from VMware vCloud/vCenter/ESXi/NSX to NetApp storage and Cisco UCS. You’ll design new hosted desktop infrastructure, manage Windows/Linux/macOS virtual environments, and lead medium‑to‑large projects. Requires Active TS/SCI with poly, Security+, and 12+ years IT experience (or equivalent).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and check each employer’s other openings—Laurel’s cleared IT market is full of hidden gems.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.