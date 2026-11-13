Laurel is hot right now for science and research work, especially at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). If you’re into math, AI, or quantum, there are some serious career moves here.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $290,000 annually

Work on hard problems in information fusion, AI, and decision-making under uncertainty for national defense. Great fit if you have a master’s or PhD in a quantitative field, strong Python/C++ skills, and can qualify for a Secret/TS/SCI clearance.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Internship (advanced research role)

(advanced research role) Salary: $105,000 – $290,000 annually

Hands-on work with solid-state qubits and quantum devices, joining a team of experimental and theoretical physicists. Ideal if you have a PhD in Physics or Electrical Engineering, post-doc experience in quantum systems, and can obtain a TS/SCI+poly clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—APL often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.