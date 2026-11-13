Laurel’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few local spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: House Of Flavors Inc.

House Of Flavors Inc. Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a busy local restaurant. Comes with flexible scheduling, bonuses, employee discounts, free uniforms, and room to grow if you’re into mixology and great service.

Employer: House Of Flavors Inc.

House Of Flavors Inc. Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Be the first smile people see when they walk in the door. You’ll greet guests, manage seating and wait times, handle menus and some payments, with flexible schedules, bonuses, and discounts as perks.

Employer: House Of Flavors Inc.

House Of Flavors Inc. Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work the line in a busy kitchen, prepping and plating dishes with high-quality ingredients. This role offers advancement opportunities, bonuses, and flexible scheduling, ideal if you’ve got kitchen experience and want to level up your skills.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 3535 Russett Grn, Laurel, MD 20724

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead the Prepared Foods & Café team at Sam’s Club—oversee food production, safety, staffing, and member experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and fully paid education programs for eligible associates.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.