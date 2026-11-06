🏥 Laurel, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Over $90K

Laurel’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to in-home care. If you’re licensed and ready for a change, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Amaze ABA Therapy

Amaze ABA Therapy Location: Laurel, MD (serving Central Maryland communities)

(serving Central Maryland communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year + quarterly performance incentives

BCBA-owned and operated agency focused on in-home ABA therapy for children with autism and developmental disabilities. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise RBTs, train caregivers, and get strong clinical support, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and clear paths for growth.

Employer: Smarter Health

Smarter Health Location: Hybrid remote – Laurel, MD 20707

Type: Part-time (8–16 hours/week)

Pay: $100–$120 per hour

Use your primary care skills to evaluate and treat patients in a structured medical weight management program. Great fit if you want flexible hours, a focused patient population, and time to really talk through treatment options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good healthcare roles in Laurel don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.