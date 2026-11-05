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Laurel
📅 Free Santa photos Dec 21 with food donations for LARS
7 days ago
📅 Free Santa photos & food drive in Laurel
Bring the family out for free photos with Santa on December 21, from 4:00–5:30 pm at Partnership Hall, 811 5th Street, Laurel, MD.
Santa is making one more stop in Laurel before his big night. The photo opportunity is free, but organizers kindly ask that you bring non-perishable food items to donate to LARS.
A few things to know:
- Time is limited: photos run 4:00–5:30 pm only
- Early arrival is suggested
- The photo op will end promptly at 5:30 pm so a movie can start on time afterward
Great chance for a holiday photo and to support local families in need at the same time.
More Info: Photos with Santa • Laurel, MD
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