📅 Free Santa photos Dec 21 with food donations for LARS

📅 Free Santa photos & food drive in Laurel

Bring the family out for free photos with Santa on December 21, from 4:00–5:30 pm at Partnership Hall, 811 5th Street, Laurel, MD.

Santa is making one more stop in Laurel before his big night. The photo opportunity is free, but organizers kindly ask that you bring non-perishable food items to donate to LARS.

A few things to know:

Time is limited: photos run 4:00–5:30 pm only

only Early arrival is suggested

The photo op will end promptly at 5:30 pm so a movie can start on time afterward

Great chance for a holiday photo and to support local families in need at the same time.