📋 Laurel, MD Admin Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Opportunities

Laurel has some solid admin openings right now, from steady office roles to higher-clearance work with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Laurel, MD (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,316 – $74,256 per year

This role coordinates service calls, schedules technicians, and keeps building automation projects on track. Good fit if you’re organized, like juggling schedules, and want hybrid work after about three months of in-office training.

Employer: Rehoboth Auto Group

Location: Laurel, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,750 – $44,789.50 per year

Help run day-to-day rental operations: leases, contracts, customer calls, and vehicle maintenance coordination. Great if you have office or car rental experience and like a mix of admin work and customer interaction, with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.25 – $44.30 per hour

Support program leaders working on national security projects: manage calendars, plan classified meetings and conferences, handle travel, purchasing, and security visit requests. Ideal if you have several years of admin experience, are detail-focused, and can obtain a TS/SCI clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.