👔 Laurel, MD Management Roles With Multiple TS/SCI Openings

Laurel’s defense and intel corridor is busy right now—especially for cleared managers and planners. If you like complex projects and secure work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Johns Hopkins Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $62,900 – $180,300 annually

Clearance: Active TS, with ability to obtain TS/SCI

Support a portfolio of cutting-edge defense projects, working closely with program leaders and technical teams. This role is heavy on coordination, SOPs, and keeping complex programs on track from kickoff through closeout.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Own integrated master schedules for complex hardware/software programs using tools like MS Project or Primavera. Good fit if you’re an experienced planner who likes critical path analysis, risk tracking, and keeping large engineering efforts in sync.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $109,800 – $241,600

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph

Lead complex engineering projects that support national intelligence missions, from cost and schedule to risk and documentation. Ideal if you have 8+ years of technical PM experience plus PMP/DAWIA and are comfortable briefing senior leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page—Laurel’s cleared management roles tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.