🚌 Laurel, MD Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Laurel has a nice mix of hands-on transportation jobs right now, from shop work to delivery routes. Good options here if you like staying active and working in and around your community.

Employer: Magnolia Companies (Magnolia Plumbing, LLC)

Magnolia Companies (Magnolia Plumbing, LLC) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a mixed fleet of diesel trucks, vacuum trucks, vans, SUVs, and sedans for a long-time DC-area company. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on engines, brakes, hydraulics, and more. Benefits include medical from day one, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) contributions, PTO from day one, and support for trade school and ongoing training.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in the store with customers and inventory. No CDL required, just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise. Good fit if you want steady hours in an essential industry with room to grow.

Employer: UPS

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages to homes and businesses. You’ll be on your feet, outdoors, lifting up to 70 lbs, with schedules that can run Monday–Saturday and holidays based on daily needs. No driving the truck and no experience needed—a solid way to earn good weekly pay and get your foot in the door with UPS.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.