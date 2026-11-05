🚚 Laurel, MD Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Laurel’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for night owls and daytime workers. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Magnolia Companies (Magnolia Plumbing, LLC)

Magnolia Companies (Magnolia Plumbing, LLC) Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about receiving, stocking, pulling, and organizing inventory in a fast-paced warehouse. You’ll use ServiceTitan for tracking, work closely with techs and the warehouse manager, and get access to medical, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO from day one, and trade school/pro development opportunities.

Employer: Coastal Sunbelt Produce

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: Avg. $22.00–$28.00/hour (base, overtime, incentives)

You’ll pull case orders on an electric pallet jack, load products onto the right routes, and work in a cooler environment. Good fit if you like overnight work, steady overtime, and staying physically active (lifting up to 80 lbs).

Employer: RR Donnelley (RRD)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.17/hour (plus potential overtime, shift diff, and more)

You’ll move, stack, tag, and band printed materials to keep bindery and mailing jobs running smoothly. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and more) at a large, global company.

Employer: The Parts Authority

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour (minimum listed)

Lead the receiving team for an auto parts distributor: oversee replenishment, assign tasks, track inventory, and help with stocking and cleanup. Good for someone with strong organization, computer skills, and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.