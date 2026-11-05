🏭 Laurel, MD Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $29–35/hr Openings

Laurel’s production scene is busy right now—especially in printing and food processing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coastal Sunbelt Produce

Coastal Sunbelt Produce Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is an entry-level role on the produce line—no experience needed, training provided. You’ll help pack and process fresh-cut produce, keep your area clean, follow safety rules, and work in a refrigerated space with lots of movement and lifting.

Employer: RRD

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10 PM–6 AM)

Salary: $35.29/hour

Run and maintain multi-color offset presses for high-quality print jobs. This role is for experienced press operators who can handle setup, color corrections, and routine maintenance on complex equipment.

Employer: RRD

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10 PM–6 AM)

Salary: $31.53/hour

Support the press team by setting up jobs, checking paper and ink systems, and keeping the press running smoothly. Great if you have some printing or hand-tool experience and want to grow into a press operator role.

Employer: RR Donnelley (RRD)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.45/hour

Set up and run bindery and finishing machines that turn printed sheets into final books, catalogs, and magazines. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable reading work orders, making precise machine adjustments, and leading a small crew.

Employer: RR Donnelley (RRD)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10 PM–6 AM)

Salary: $31.53/hour

Another listing for the same Press Assistant 2 role at RRD’s Laurel facility, with the same duties and pay. Check both links in case one has a more current posting date or easier application flow.

Employer: RR Donnelley (RRD)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10 PM–6 AM)

Salary: $35.29/hour

Duplicate opening for the Press Operator 3 role, also at $35.29/hour. If you’re an experienced offset press operator, apply through whichever RRD posting works best for you.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.