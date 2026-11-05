💻 Laurel, MD Tech Jobs: Multiple $175K+ & Clearance Roles

Laurel’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles, high six‑figure salaries, and a few great options if you’re earlier in your career or more data‑focused.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Visionist, Inc. Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $187,000 – $264,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required

Lead deployment of inference models and LLM‑powered tools on a fully funded prime contract. Heavy Python/cloud/Kubernetes work, plus mentoring engineers and shaping best practices.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time (professional staff role; applications accepted on a rolling basis)

(professional staff role; applications accepted on a rolling basis) Salary: $100,000 – $245,000

Clearance: Able to obtain Interim Secret and then Secret

Develop C/C++ software and DSP algorithms for next‑gen electronic warfare systems, from concept to field tests. Great fit if you like embedded work, RF, and a strong benefits/education package.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same title and details; this is one unique role.)

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and prototype offensive cyber capabilities by reversing binaries, firmware, and protocols. Ideal for strong reverse engineers who enjoy exploit development and research‑heavy work.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $245,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph

Own and modernize enterprise Windows, AD, Exchange, MFA, and PKI in highly classified environments. Good for senior admins who like leading upgrades, automation, and RMF/STIG compliance.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,000 – $282,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with current polygraph

Senior systems engineer role leading requirements, architecture, and integration for complex national security systems. Heavy on FRDs, Agile requirements management, and direct work with government stakeholders.

(Also posted on Indeed with the same title and details; counted as one unique job.)

Employer: The Swift Group, LLC

Location: Laurel & Annapolis Junction, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,996.80 – $290,004.00

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Own RMF, SSPs, SRTMs, and day‑to‑day security posture for classified systems. Great for seasoned ISSOs who like hands‑on security documentation, assessments, and working closely with engineering teams.

Employer: Tower Federal Credit Union

Location: Hybrid – Remote / Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,056 – $166,320 + bonus opportunity

Lead Tower’s enterprise analytics strategy, data lakehouse, and BI tools (Power BI, Azure, Databricks). Perfect if you’re a senior data/analytics leader who wants to build a data‑driven culture in financial services.

Employer: Shield Consulting Solutions, Inc.

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time (on‑site, no telework)

(on‑site, no telework) Salary: $190,000 – $200,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with Polygraph

Design and support large‑scale NetApp SAN/NAS and backup environments for federal customers. Strong fit for storage pros who want high‑impact national security work plus rich benefits (25 days PTO, 100% employer‑paid health, 8% 401(k) match).

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $245,000

Clearance: Able to obtain TS/SCI

Build full‑stack apps and advanced visualizations (Vue/React‑style UIs, Python/JS, SQL/NoSQL) for cyber, special ops, and global health missions. Great if you like R&D, data viz, and working directly with defense/intel users.

Employer: USDA APHIS – Plant Germplasm Quarantine Program

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Part-time, unpaid student volunteer

Salary: $0 (volunteer)

Dates: Start 11/03/2026 – Close 11/16/2026

Organize and visualize germplasm import/testing/release data and create a final report/poster. Good resume builder if you’re a student with 2+ years of college and want federal data experience.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Laurel’s cleared and data roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.