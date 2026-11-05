🚧 Laurel, MD Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Laurel’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for plumbing and field work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Magnolia Companies

Magnolia Companies Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 signing bonus for licensed techs)

Work on residential plumbing systems in customers’ homes—installing, troubleshooting, and repairing everything from leaks to water heaters. Comes with a company truck & fuel card, medical from day one of the month, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO from day one, and training/trade school support.

Employer: Magnolia Companies

Magnolia Companies Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 signing bonus for licensed techs)

Handle plumbing in offices, restaurants, retail, and medical buildings, including commercial water heaters, grease traps, and sensor fixtures. This role is geared to experienced, licensed commercial plumbers and includes company truck & fuel card, strong medical and retirement benefits, PTO from day one, and ongoing professional development.

Employer: EBA Engineering, Inc.

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level, outdoor job helping with soil drilling and sampling for geotechnical and environmental projects. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want to learn a trade—comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, disability and life insurance, and tuition/certification reimbursement.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.