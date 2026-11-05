🔧 Laurel, MD Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Laurel has steady demand for people who can keep homes, buildings, and outdoor spaces in top shape. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Magnolia Companies

Magnolia Companies Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a residential HVAC install team while still working with your hands in the field. You’ll supervise day-to-day installs, coach techs and apprentices, review performance, and help keep jobs on schedule and up to code. Requires 5–10 years residential HVAC install experience plus Journeyman HVAC and Gas Fitter licenses. Includes company truck, fuel card, PTO from day one, 401(k) contributions, and medical benefits starting the first of the month.

Employer: Magnolia Companies

Magnolia Companies Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 signing bonus for licensed techs)

Service and repair a wide range of commercial HVAC systems including boilers, cooling towers, hydronic systems, water source heat pumps, and VRF. This is a good fit if you like troubleshooting and working independently at different commercial sites. Requires 5–10 years commercial HVAC experience, CFC/EPA certification, and Journeyman HVAC & Gasfitter licenses. Comes with company truck, fuel card, PTO from day one, 401(k) contributions, and medical/mental health benefits.

Employer: Magnolia Companies

Magnolia Companies Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 signing bonus for licensed techs)

Handle diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on furnaces, AC units, and heat pumps in homes while providing clear, friendly service to customers. Great if you have solid residential experience and want steady work plus growth. Requires 2+ years residential HVAC service, EPA/CFC Universal, and a valid driver’s license. Includes company truck, fuel card, PTO from day one, 401(k) contributions, and medical benefits starting the first of the month.

Employer: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Competitive hourly (exact rate not listed)

Outdoor, physical role trimming and removing trees, feeding brush into chippers, and helping keep work zones safe. No experience is required, but you must be 18+, okay with heights and all-weather work, and able to lift up to 50 lbs. Offers health insurance, company-sponsored retirement plan, EAP, and disability/life coverage.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead a crew of 2–5 team members handling landscape maintenance, installs, and related services at client sites. You’ll run the daily schedule, train crew members, and keep quality and safety on point. Requires landscape experience, leadership skills, and a valid driver’s license. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid holidays, and potential PTO and tuition help.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good field roles in Laurel tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.