👔 Laurel, MD Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Laurel is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from high‑tech defense work to cloud infrastructure and fitness studio management.

Here are several solid executive & management openings hiring in Laurel, MD:

Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) Location: Laurel, MD (on‑site, secure facility)

(on‑site, secure facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,900 – $180,300/year

Lead program operations for cutting‑edge Cyber Operations projects, supporting engineers and scientists working on national security challenges. This role owns project operations from kickoff to closeout, including SOPs, reviews, logistics, proposals, and finances, and requires an active TS/SCI clearance with eligibility for TS/SCI + Poly.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Laurel, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (base, plus potential RSUs & sign‑on per Amazon policy)

Oversee complex data center infrastructure projects inside live AWS facilities, covering electrical, mechanical, controls, and building systems. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, critical infrastructure experience, and can obtain and maintain a TS/SCI with polygraph while managing high‑impact upgrades in a fast‑growing cloud environment.

Employer: Club Pilates

Location: Laurel, MD (plus nearby Woodmore & Riverdale Park)

(plus nearby Woodmore & Riverdale Park) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year + performance‑based bonuses

Run the day‑to‑day of a Club Pilates studio, leading the team, driving membership sales, and building a strong member community. Ideal if you’re sales‑driven, love fitness and people, and want a hands‑on role with bonuses, PTO, discounts, and free/discounted Pilates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.