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👔 Laurel, MD Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Laurel is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from high‑tech defense work to cloud infrastructure and fitness studio management.
Here are several solid executive & management openings hiring in Laurel, MD:
Program Operations Manager / Program Analyst – Cyber Operations
- Employer: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)
- Location: Laurel, MD (on‑site, secure facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,900 – $180,300/year
Lead program operations for cutting‑edge Cyber Operations projects, supporting engineers and scientists working on national security challenges. This role owns project operations from kickoff to closeout, including SOPs, reviews, logistics, proposals, and finances, and requires an active TS/SCI clearance with eligibility for TS/SCI + Poly.
Data Center Project Manager (Critical Infrastructure), CPI
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Laurel, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (base, plus potential RSUs & sign‑on per Amazon policy)
Oversee complex data center infrastructure projects inside live AWS facilities, covering electrical, mechanical, controls, and building systems. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, critical infrastructure experience, and can obtain and maintain a TS/SCI with polygraph while managing high‑impact upgrades in a fast‑growing cloud environment.
General Manager (GM) – Boutique Fitness Studios
- Employer: Club Pilates
- Location: Laurel, MD (plus nearby Woodmore & Riverdale Park)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year + performance‑based bonuses
Run the day‑to‑day of a Club Pilates studio, leading the team, driving membership sales, and building a strong member community. Ideal if you’re sales‑driven, love fitness and people, and want a hands‑on role with bonuses, PTO, discounts, and free/discounted Pilates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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