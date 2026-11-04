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🤝 Laurel, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles
Laurel has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and offer steady hours with room to grow.
Life Enrichment Director
- Employer: Harmony Senior Services
- Location: 3825 Fort Meade Road, Laurel, MD 20724
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35,568+ per year (range listed in posting)
Lead activity and recreation programs for seniors in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. This role is great if you’re organized, love planning events, and have experience in therapeutic recreation or senior programs.
Direct Support Professional
- Location: Laurel, MD (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour
Support an individual with autism in daily life at home and in the community, including activities, appointments, and learning public transportation. Good fit if you’re active, can work nights/weekends, and like one-on-one, meaningful work.
Respite Caregiver
- Employer: CARAFAP (Autism Waiver & DDA provider)
- Location: Laurel, MD 20723 (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Provide in-home and community support to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, focusing on independence and behavior support. Great if you have at least 100 hours of experience and want flexible, part-time work near home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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