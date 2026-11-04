🤝 Laurel, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Laurel has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and offer steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Harmony Senior Services

Harmony Senior Services Location: 3825 Fort Meade Road, Laurel, MD 20724

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $35,568+ per year (range listed in posting)

Lead activity and recreation programs for seniors in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. This role is great if you’re organized, love planning events, and have experience in therapeutic recreation or senior programs.

Location: Laurel, MD (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Support an individual with autism in daily life at home and in the community, including activities, appointments, and learning public transportation. Good fit if you’re active, can work nights/weekends, and like one-on-one, meaningful work.

Employer: CARAFAP (Autism Waiver & DDA provider)

(Autism Waiver & DDA provider) Location: Laurel, MD 20723 (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $18.00 per hour

Provide in-home and community support to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, focusing on independence and behavior support. Great if you have at least 100 hours of experience and want flexible, part-time work near home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.