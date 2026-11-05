📅 Homeschool Science Fair with trophies and 4 age groups

📅 Homeschool Science Fair at Laurel County Library

Homeschool families are invited to the Laurel County Public Library for a fun Homeschool Science Fair.

There are four grade categories:

Pre K–2nd

3rd–5th

6th–8th

9th–12th

Each category will have three winners, plus one overall champion who takes home the big trophy.

All projects will be displayed in the library auditorium on Monday, November 9.

Setup: begins at 9:00am

begins at Judging: starts at 10:00am

starts at Awards ceremony: begins at 12:00pm

Registration is required and there are currently 32 seats remaining, so be sure to sign up your student ahead of time.