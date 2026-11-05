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Laurel County
📅 Homeschool Science Fair with trophies and 4 age groups
5 days ago
📅 Homeschool Science Fair at Laurel County Library
Homeschool families are invited to the Laurel County Public Library for a fun Homeschool Science Fair.
There are four grade categories:
- Pre K–2nd
- 3rd–5th
- 6th–8th
- 9th–12th
Each category will have three winners, plus one overall champion who takes home the big trophy.
All projects will be displayed in the library auditorium on Monday, November 9.
- Setup: begins at 9:00am
- Judging: starts at 10:00am
- Awards ceremony: begins at 12:00pm
Registration is required and there are currently 32 seats remaining, so be sure to sign up your student ahead of time.
More Info: Homeschool Science Fair | Laurel County Public Lib...
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