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Laurel County

📅 Homeschool Science Fair with trophies and 4 age groups

5 days ago
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📅 Homeschool Science Fair at Laurel County Library

Homeschool families are invited to the Laurel County Public Library for a fun Homeschool Science Fair.

There are four grade categories:

  • Pre K–2nd
  • 3rd–5th
  • 6th–8th
  • 9th–12th

Each category will have three winners, plus one overall champion who takes home the big trophy.

All projects will be displayed in the library auditorium on Monday, November 9.

  • Setup: begins at 9:00am
  • Judging: starts at 10:00am
  • Awards ceremony: begins at 12:00pm

Registration is required and there are currently 32 seats remaining, so be sure to sign up your student ahead of time.

More Info: Homeschool Science Fair | Laurel County Public Lib...

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