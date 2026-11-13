Laughlin’s casino corridor is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings running and looking sharp. Here are a few solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now.

Employer: Golden Nugget Laughlin

Golden Nugget Laughlin Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing repairs and preventive maintenance on building systems: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, drywall, generators, pumps, and water systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, can work independently, and like a mix of tasks. Offers multiple benefit plans, PTO, 401(k), employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Edgewater Casino Resort (Edgewater Gaming, LLC)

Edgewater Casino Resort (Edgewater Gaming, LLC) Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the casino floor and public areas clean, safe, and guest-ready—from slot machines and restrooms to carpets and walkways. Great if you like staying active on your feet and have (or want) janitorial/porter experience in a busy casino setting.

Employer: Aquarius Casino Resort (Aquarius Gaming, LLC)

Aquarius Casino Resort (Aquarius Gaming, LLC) Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Full-time, Union

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level maintenance role handling repairs, troubleshooting, and inspections across guest rooms and back-of-house areas. You’ll work with plumbing, electrical, carpentry, boilers, chillers, and mechanical systems. Good match if you have 1+ year in building maintenance/engineering and want steady union work in a large resort.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has several related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.