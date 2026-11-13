Laughlin’s casino kitchens and bingo floors are busy, and they’re hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Aquarius Gaming, LLC)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Aquarius Gaming, LLC) Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Part-time, Union

Salary: Not listed

Deep-clean and sanitize stoves, ovens, grills, and floors to keep busy casino kitchens safe and spotless. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady back-of-house work with a union role.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same Kitchen Worker (Union) role; details are the same, so they’re grouped here.

Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Edgewater Gaming, LLC)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Edgewater Gaming, LLC) Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the stewarding team, manage schedules, and make sure all food outlets meet Southern Nevada Health District standards. Great for someone with at least a year of stewarding or kitchen leadership who wants to step into a supervisor role.

Employer: Golden Nugget Laughlin

Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (non-tipped position)

Keep the Bubba Gump kitchen running by washing and restocking dishes, cookware, and utensils in a fast-paced setting. Comes with benefit plans, PTO, 401(k), advancement opportunities, and employee discounts on dining, retail, and hotels.

Employer: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Edgewater Gaming, LLC)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (Edgewater Gaming, LLC) Location: Laughlin, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee bingo sessions, sell cards, call numbers, verify winners, and support the bingo team on the floor. Ideal if you have bingo or gaming experience, are 21+, and enjoy a guest-facing role with some leadership responsibility.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.