Lauderhill has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from big national brands to a local smoke shop. Good options here if you like helping customers and being on your feet.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Lauderhill, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy value-fashion store, support hiring and training, and keep daily operations smooth. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 5699 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)

Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Great entry into banking if you have 6+ months of customer-facing experience and can work Saturdays.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Lauderhill, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Lead the floor in a fast-paced sneaker store, coach the team, and handle opening/closing and cash. Comes with 30–50% employee discount, PTO, and medical/dental, ideal if you have 1+ year retail and love sneaker culture.

Employer: Smoke Time Club

Location: Lauderhill, FL 33351 (in person)

Type: Not stated (in-person retail, mostly evenings)

Not stated (in-person retail, mostly evenings) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Work the register, help customers choose products, and keep the shop stocked and tidy. Smoke shop experience and bilingual English/Spanish are a plus; offers employee discount and flexible schedule, with night shift required.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.