Lauderhill to dedicate Sports Park to Dr. Benson

The City of Lauderhill will hold a special dedication on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM to ceremonially name the field and stadium at Lauderhill Sports Park, 7500 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, in honor of Dr. Hayward J. Benson, Jr. and his service to the community. For more information, call 954-739-0100 or visit www.lauderhill-fl.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lauderhill