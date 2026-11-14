Lauderdale Lakes retail is busy right now—great if you like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping shoppers, running the register, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a big company with training and growth paths.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Type: Not listed (sales + stock role)

Not listed (sales + stock role) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level management track in a fast-growing fashion chain. You’ll help with sales, stock, and staff, and it’s aimed at people with at least 6 months retail department manager experience who want real promotion potential.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role over a section of the store, including opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the floor safe, clean, and well-stocked. Good next step if you have customer service experience and are ready to lead a team and handle store operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.