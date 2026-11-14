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🛒 Lauderdale Lakes Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Lauderdale Lakes retail is busy right now—great if you like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Retail Associate – Ross
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping shoppers, running the register, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a big company with training and growth paths.
Sales Associate / Stock – Rainbow Shops
- Employer: Rainbow Shops
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- Type: Not listed (sales + stock role)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level management track in a fast-growing fashion chain. You’ll help with sales, stock, and staff, and it’s aimed at people with at least 6 months retail department manager experience who want real promotion potential.
Area Supervisor – Ross
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role over a section of the store, including opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the floor safe, clean, and well-stocked. Good next step if you have customer service experience and are ready to lead a team and handle store operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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