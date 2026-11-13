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Fort Lauderdale
Honor Flight Veterans Welcomed Home at FLL Airport
11 days ago
Veterans who traveled to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight South Florida Inc. received a hero’s welcome when they returned to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District joined the homecoming to honor the veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication to the country.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Broward Sheriff's Office
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