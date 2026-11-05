Alzheimer’s Brain Bus Visit in Lauderdale Lakes

The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus is at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multi-Purpose Center parking lot, 4340 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering an interactive event on brain health, Alzheimer’s warning signs, early detection, and available resources. Visitors can try brain games and learn about 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, 10 healthy brain habits, and the importance of early diagnosis. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida