Latrobe’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or senior care, there are several solid options with good benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Latrobe, PA

Type: Travel / Full-time hours (listed as internship)

Estimated pay: $1,967 per week

Schedule: 12-hour night shifts, 36 hours/week, 13 weeks

Travel Med Surg role with strong weekly pay and day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)). Includes paid, private housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter to help you every step of the way.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Latrobe, PA

Type: Part-time (with some full-time options mentioned)

Salary: Not listed (pay based on skills and experience)

Work in a home-like senior living community, helping residents with medications and daily care. Brookdale offers a full suite of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)) depending on hours, plus training, career growth paths, and support for veterans and those seeking U.S. citizenship.

Employer: Loyalhanna Care Center

Location: Latrobe, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time available

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Competitive pay based on experience Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time RNs

Lead care on the night shift in a long-term care setting, with 12-hour shifts, shift differentials, PTO, and growth opportunities. Great fit if you want to use your PA RN license in a role that mixes hands-on care with team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.