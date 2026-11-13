Latrobe is busy right now with private security roles, especially in healthcare and tech sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working steady shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Latrobe, PA

Salary: $16.48/hour

Type: Full-time, weekday daylight (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Unarmed patrol role at a technology-focused site. You’ll walk and drive patrols, watch access points, respond to alarms, and write clear reports while keeping a friendly, visible presence.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Latrobe, PA

Salary: $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time, weekday afternoons (Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM–8:45 PM)

Unarmed patrol driver at a healthcare facility. You’ll drive and walk rounds around buildings and parking areas, help patients and visitors, and respond calmly to incidents. Valid driver’s license (1+ year, clean record) required.

If one of these fits your schedule, apply soon and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.