🚔 Latrobe, PA Security Jobs – Multiple Patrol & Overnight Roles

Latrobe has a steady need for reliable security pros, especially in healthcare and industrial sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Latrobe, PA (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: Mondays, 11:15 AM – 7:15 PM, with options to pick up extra shifts This role gives you a steady “anchor” shift plus the chance to grab more hours when it fits your life. Great if you want flexible part-time work with benefits and a path toward full-time security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Latrobe, PA (healthcare patrol)

(healthcare patrol) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM – 8:45 PM

Mon–Fri, Requirements: Valid driver’s license (1+ year) and clean driving record You’ll drive and patrol a healthcare campus, stay visible to deter issues, and help patients and visitors. Good fit if you like being on the move and want steady afternoon/evening hours with benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Latrobe, PA (hospital/healthcare)

(hospital/healthcare) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Overnight shifts, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM on Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Overnight hospital patrol with a higher hourly rate and full-time hours. Ideal if you’re a night owl who wants stable work, benefits, and experience in a medical environment.

Employer: St. Moritz Security Services, Inc.

Location: Latrobe, PA (heavy industrial facility)

(heavy industrial facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Sat & Sun, Requirements: Previous security experience, valid driver’s license with clean record, steel/composite-toe boots Weekend overnights at an industrial site with strong pay for part-time hours. Good if you already have security experience and don’t mind walking posts and working in a tougher, industrial setting.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.