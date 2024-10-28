Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    Georgia Audit Finds 20 Noncitizens Registered to Vote Out of 8 Million in the State Roll

    By Carola Guerrero De León,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Voter fraud claimsNoncitizen votingElection securityJoe BidenVoting machinesDemocratic Party

    Comments / 101

    Add a Comment
    Betty Stafford
    19h ago
    fake news
    hitman one
    1d ago
    time to remove them from voting register and deport them immediately.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ballots set on fire in three states as Election Day approaches
    NPR2 days ago
    Republicans Turned Out in Greater Numbers Than Democrats in Virginia During First Two Weeks of Early Voting
    Latin Times13 days ago
    Trump Supporter Removed From Texas Voter Roll After Being Labeled Noncitizen, Investigation Finds
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Was Cremated Faster Than 'Most Household Pets', Eric Trump Says
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Arizonans Will Vote on Whether to Make it a State Crime to Enter the State Illegally
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump Supporter Arrested After Encouraging Voters To Disregard The Orders Of An Election Official
    Latin Times10 hours ago
    U.S. Citizen Killed in Guadalajara Over High-End Watch; Family is in 'Shock'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Death Row Inmate Denied Final Cigarette Before Execution Because It Was 'Bad for His Health': Lawyer
    Latin Times13 hours ago
    Mexican President Visits U.S. Border But Avoids Discussing Migration Despite Calls to Change Policies
    Latin Times2 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    A North Carolina Man Thought It Was His Lucky Day When He Found $20 on the Ground. Then He Used It to Buy a Lottery Ticket
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Baby Overdoses on Fentanyl After Visitor Accidentally Drops Bag of Drugs on Apartment Floor: Police
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Texas Doctors Forced a Miscarrying Woman to Wait Nearly 2 Days Before Receiving Treatment. She Died of a Preventable Infection
    Latin Times13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Texas Hospitals to Begin Immigration Status Checks After Controversial Order from Governor Abbott
    Latin Times1 day ago
    A Bridal Store Called the Cops on a Customer Who Waited Months for Wedding Dress Only to Find Out It Didn't Fit
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Texas-Bound Passengers Kicked Off Flight for Brawling Over Trump Hat: 'Tensions Are Sky High'
    Latin Times8 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Democrat Laura Guillen's Chances of Flipping New York's 4th House Seat, According to the Latest Polls
    Latin Times9 hours ago
    Trump-Ally Kari Lake Surges In Arizona Senate Polls , Erasing Lead From Democratic Opponent in Home Stretch
    Latin Times12 hours ago
    Ted Cruz Continues to Lead Challenger Allred By Razor-Thin Margins in Texas Senate Race Polls 8 Days From The Election
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Florida Law Aimed at Banning Bad Actors from Scamming Residents Unwittingly Blocks Every Bank from Conducting Business in the State
    Latin Times4 hours ago
    Chinese Women Are Getting Weird Government Phone Calls Asking If They're Pregnant Yet: 'Things Are Getting Desperate'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Malaysia Mocks Tucker Carlson for Calling Kamala 'Malaysian': 'Thank You for Bringing This to Our Attention'
    Latin Times12 hours ago
    Ballot Box Fires that Destroyed Hundreds of Votes Across Two States Linked to Same Suspicious Car: Police
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Faces Backlash For Racist Jokes About Latinos At Trump Rally
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy