Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    Famous Tiktoker 'El Chilango' Killed By Armed Men in Culiacán As Cartel Turf Wars Continue in Sinaloa

    By Héctor Ríos Morales,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 40
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    15h ago
    Thank a democrat
    Teresa López
    17h ago
    What happened I don’t get it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times6 days ago
    El Chapo sons confirm worst kept cartel secret: there's a plea deal in the works
    ABC 7 Chicago1 day ago
    New Evidence Surfaces About The Capture of Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada
    Latin Times18 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports9 days ago
    Mexican Authorities Arrest 'El Cañas,' a Top Official in Los Chapitos' Cartel
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    Passenger With Checked Bag Full of Meth Was Not Arrested Because His Plane Had Already Taken Off
    Latin Times13 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic12 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    IDF Releases Footage of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Last Moments Before Being Killed
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Selena Gomez In Plunging Dress ‘Definitely Not All Natural’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify4 days ago
    Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Wanted By FBI For Running Cocaine Ring, Ordering Murders
    TMZ5 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Angela Aguilar Speaks Out for the First Time About Her Marriage with Nodal and Claims That There Were ‘No Broken Hearts’
    belatina.com5 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent4 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy