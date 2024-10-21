Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    With Election Day 15 Days Away, Harris and Trump Make Final Push to Appeal to Latinos

    By Maria Villarroel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    ConstitutionalRepublicanWoman
    2d ago
    🇺🇸Trump/Vance 2024🇺🇸Vance 2028🇺🇸
    chilly willy
    2d ago
    don't be a chumpVOTE FOR TRUMP!I AM
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris Locks Up Critical Juggalo Vote with Major Insane Clown Posse Endorsement
    Latin Times5 hours ago
    Top Republicans Want Justice Department to Investigate Elon Musk's Voter Lottery: 'We Urge You to Take Swift Action'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Nevada's Immigrant Labor Force at the Center of the 2024 Election Debate
    Latin Times10 hours ago
    Missouri Woman Uses AirTag to Track Down Stolen Kamala Sign, Finds Dozens in the Back of 'Rich Kid's' Car: 'He's Just an Idiot'
    Latin Times21 hours ago
    Trump Pins 2024 Election Hopes on Immigration, Downplays Economy as Key Issue
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    New Evidence Surfaces About The Capture of Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada
    Latin Times22 hours ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    New Evidence in Texas Shaken Baby Case Would've Prevented Death Sentence, Juror Says After Inmate Saved By Last Minute Intervention
    Latin Times23 hours ago
    High School Teacher's List of Banned Gen Z Slang Words Goes Viral: 'It Could Be a Lot Worse'
    Latin Times21 hours ago
    UPS Driver Caught on Camera Leaving Pro-Trump Signs on Kamala-Supporter's Lawn While Delivering Packages
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Severe Injuries Resulting From Border Wall Falls Surge as Immigration Enforcement Toughens
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Twitch 'Inadvertently' Forgot to Allow Sign-Ups from Israel After 'Temporarily' Banning Them Last Year: 'Unacceptable Miss'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    By 2052, Immigrant Workers Will Be the Only Source of Labor Force Growth in the U.S. Economy, Study Shows
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Ex-Trump Advisor Says Former President Demanded Military Parade without Wounded Veterans: 'It Doesn't Look Good for Me'
    Latin Times4 hours ago
    Iowa Woman Led to Capture of Wanted Murder Suspect After Getting Him Kicked Out of House
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Texas County Orders Public Libraries to Put Native American History Book in Fiction Section
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Judge Orders Employer to Pay Working Mother Thousands After Firing Her for Getting Pregnant While on Maternity Leave
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Oldest Victim of 'Horrific' Georgia Dock Collapse Was a Retired Special Ed Teacher 'Full of Life', Family Reveals
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Mexican Navy Seizes More than Eight Tons of Drug Off Michoacan's Coast in Record Operation
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Armed Men and Clash with Mexican Soldiers on Highway, Resulting in Major Weapon Seizures
    Latin Times3 hours ago
    Smiling Trump Shows Off McDonald's 'French Fry Certification Pin' During Hurricane Relief Press Conference
    Latin Times1 day ago
    'Hide and Seek with a Cop' Halloween Event Triggers Hundreds of Internet Jokes: 'Can Criminals Play?'
    Latin Times4 hours ago
    Elite Elementary School Expels Student for Emailing 'Threatening Emojis' to Classmate
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Chicago Migrant Shelters to Close as City Integrates Them With System for Homeless Residents
    Latin Times1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy