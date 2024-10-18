Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    Kamala Harris Fox News Interview Watched by More Than Twice As Many Viewers as Trump Town Hall

    By Taylor Odisho,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1K
    Add a Comment
    Dee Dee
    7m ago
    Well, of course, it was watched more. we had to see if she even said anything at all about her policies. but she didn't disappoint... she's still dumb.
    Mary o
    8m ago
    anyone who watched it wanted to see how how many times she screwed up. She has no knowledge or leadership qualities! No answers? All she could say it's President Trumps fault when she's the one who's been there for more than 3 1/2 years! She's a joke a dumb one at that!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News3 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times24 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent4 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News20 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    Michelle Obama Finally Takes the Mound Against Donald Trump
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times21 days ago
    Kamala Harris Faces Online Backlash After Usher Endorsement Amid Diddy Controversy
    Latin Times6 hours ago
    $768 SNAP payment to be issued in hours in these States, check where you can get Food Stamps with COLA increase soon
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    North Carolina Groom Gunned Down In Front of New Wife on Wedding Day By Road-Raging Stranger While Trying to Apologize: Family
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Harris asked to name three of Trump’s virtues, hear her answer
    CNN9 days ago
    Kamala Trolls Trump Supporters Who Crashed Her Rally: 'I Think You Meant To Go to The Smaller One'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    "Horrible mess": Trump called out for "ungodly" profanity-laced tirade at Catholic event
    Salon2 days ago
    9 little-known body language signs that someone is intensely attracted to you
    personalbrandingblog.com20 days ago
    Bret Baier says he made ‘a mistake’ during Harris interview
    NewsNation2 days ago
    ‘That is almost the ball game’: Panel reacts to new Harris-Trump polling – full interview
    CNN28 days ago
    Kamala Harris Scores New Endorsements From Former Florida Republicans Who Describe Trump As a 'Disaster'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Trump claims Fox News ‘has totally lost its way’ after the network announces it will interview Harris
    POLITICO6 days ago
    Capitol Rioter Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Says She 'Regrets Ever Having Responded to Trump's Call'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Marc Anthony appeals to Latino voters, condemns Trump in new Harris ad
    spectrumlocalnews.com2 days ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy