    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes

    By Elizabeth Urban,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3K
    Rock Bandiford-Bandit
    18m ago
    So many of the folks who support t Rump criminals and charged with crimes?
    M & M
    22m ago
    Once a felon always a felon. Just like Trump.
