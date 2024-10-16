Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Latin Times

    67% Americans Oppose FEMA Housing Aid For Undocumented Migrants Amid Funding Concerns: Poll

    By Sana Khan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 465
    Add a Comment
    Laurie Dore
    1m ago
    I would say that percentage is a lot low, try 99%.
    Chris Marier
    35m ago
    that's what the democrats are all about is screwing the American people and taking care of the illegals to buy votes,what a corrupt administration and people actually think the democrats are doing a good job.You have to be an idiot to think this administration will do this country right if put back into office.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News1 day ago
    ‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
    Mediaite6 days ago
    The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 1 million in public service jobs
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'Highway robbery': Critics blast VP Harris for 'violating' Medicare trust fund
    Fox Business6 days ago
    Juvenile illegal immigrant gang members behind robbery spree stay out of jail due to age
    Fox News3 days ago
    Family of mom whose suspected killer is illegal immigrant praises Clinton for calling out Biden-Harris border
    Fox News3 days ago
    Former Border Patrol Chief Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Him to Hide Migrants from Public Scrutiny
    Latin Times1 day ago
    ‘Everybody’s angry’: Thousands of autoworkers unemployed
    NewsNation2 days ago
    4,000 migrants headed for US, trying to beat Trump to the punch
    Border Report1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Georgia Cops Speed Through Town to Answer Sheriff's Urgent Call at Burger King. He Was Upset About A Mix-Up with His Order
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Donald Trump Pledges to Deploy National Guard Across the U.S. As Plans to Deal With 'Enemy From Within'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Migrants selling fruit and candy in New York's subway are plagued by fear and uncertainty
    NBC News1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Trump Now Claims Immigrants Are ‘Eating Other Things’ That ‘They’re Not Supposed To’ – In Addition to Pets
    Mediaite1 day ago
    2 out of 3 Latinos Believe Trump's Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric is Not Directed at Them
    Latin Times2 days ago
    More than one million public service workers have student debt forgiven under Biden with new wave of relief
    spectrumlocalnews.com1 day ago
    Most AAPI adults think legal immigrants give the US a major economic boost: AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll
    The Associated Press4 days ago
    FEMA Workers Forced To Evacuate From North Carolina's Rutherford County Amid Violence Threat
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Nearly 1 million jobs at risk after Biden-Harris gas ban, study shows
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    Fox News Poll: Two-thirds favor deporting immigrants who live in U.S. illegally
    Fox News19 hours ago
    A Quarter of Republican Trump Supporters Believe He Should 'Do Whatever it Takes to Assume Office if He Loses the Elections": Poll
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Alabama Republicans from Removing Voters from State's Voter Rolls, Orders to Restore Deleted Names
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Thousands Of Migrants Move North From Southern Mexico, Amid Concerns Over Potential US Asylum Restrictions
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Ravaging Florida in Aftermath of Devastating Hurricanes
    Latin Timeslast hour
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Man Who Repeatedly Broke Into Neighbors' Home To Smell Their Shoes Tells Court He Can't Explain His Behavior
    Latin Times21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy